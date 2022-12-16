MBI releases timeline of events in shooting death of Bay St. Louis officers Published 1:34 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation released a timeline of events on Friday detailing the incident that resulted in a Vicksburg native shooting and killing two Bay St. Louis police officers.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Amy Anderson and her minor child arrived and checked in at the Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis.

Around 3:35 a.m., the front desk manager at the Motel 6 called 911 stating that a guest by the name of Amy Anderson requested 911 be called and that the guest sounded distressed, MBI reported.

At 3:38 a.m., Officer Branden Estorffe arrived, and a minute later Sergeant Steven Robin also arrived on scene at the Motel 6. Officers spent approximately 40 minutes interacting with Anderson and her minor child.

She advised the officers that she was in fear for her life and that she was being followed by a white pickup truck. The interactions with Anderson and her minor child occurred both inside and outside of their motel room, during which time the officers took statements, gathered information and investigated allegations made by Anderson.

Robin and Estorffe made the decision to contact child protective services due to concerns for the safety of the minor child. Anderson and her minor child began loading their vehicle and advised the officers they were going to leave the Motel 6.

At approximately 4:19 a.m., Anderson, while seated in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, fired one shot, killing Robin who was standing at the driver’s side door.

Estorffe, who was on the phone with the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services, immediately returned to Anderson’s vehicle. As Estorffe approached the vehicle, Anderson and Estorffe exchanged rounds resulting in fatal injuries to both individuals.

The minor child did not receive any physical injuries during the incident.

“This is a very tragic situation,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “It is my opinion that Officer Estorffe and Sergeant Robin’s concerns for the safety of the minor child were well-founded and based upon the mental state of Mrs. Anderson, their heroic actions very well may have saved the lives of others.”

This continues to be an open and ongoing investigation. Upon completion of this investigation, additional details will be made public.