Old Post Files Dec. 16, 1922-2022 Published 9:00 am Friday, December 16, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

E.W. Pendergraft goes to North Carolina for Christmas. • Rundel Smith issues a Christmas epistle of good cheer. • Lawson Williamson is here from Wichita Falls, Texas. • Capt. Richard Quinn, veteran river man, dies. • Mrs. Phyliss Harding goes to New Orleans on a visit.

90 years ago: 1932

Margaret Sanderson died. • Marjorie Brunini is home for the holidays. • James J. White dies. • Ludwell Pierce arrives from Chicago to spend Christmas with his parents. • Joseph Keithley and Ellen Garnes are married.

80 years ago: 1942

W.H. Fuller, chief of the fire department at the Army base at Charlotte, N.C., is here to spend the holidays with his family. • Sgt. Ed Cunningham is here visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. P.E. Cunningham. •Evelyn Resor arrives from Washington, D.C., to spend the holidays.

70 years ago: 1952

C.J. Searles Sr., former resident, dies in Panama City, Fla. • Elizabeth Moore passes away. • Mr. and Mrs. John Overby observe their 59th wedding anniversary. • Mr. and Mrs. Harry Emery announce the birth of a son, Louis, on Dec. 21.

60 years ago: 1962

A.T. Barlow passes away. • Services are held for Annie R. Bulloch. • Doris Lee and John Krueger are married. • Services are held for Mrs. Annie Rhodes.

50 years ago: 1972

Harry S. Truman, who died at 88, is mourned. • Three children, Paul Mitchell, Wanda Mitchell and Roselyn Marie Mitchell, are found dead after a house fire. • Mr. and Mrs. John Edwin Coody are the parents of a son, John Austin, born Dec. 21.

40 years ago: 1982

A suspect, 21, tries to escape by running through a glass door at the police station. • Mario DeShun Parson celebrates his second birthday.

30 years ago: 1992

Claude Bagby Jr. wins $1,000 worth of gifts from downtown merchants. • Services are set for Dona Hill, 104-year-old resident of Warren County. • Vicksburg Medical Center brightens the Christmas season for needy families.

20 years ago: 2002

A fundraiser event is held to support the creation of the Vicksburg Blues Museum in the former Downtown Y. • St. Aloysius and Vicksburg Country Club are chosen to host the Class 1A state golf championship.

10 years ago: 2012

A bomb threat shuts down the Warren County Courthouse, and about 50 people, including the Board of Supervisors, were evacuated. • Members of the St. Joseph Orchestra perform their Christmas concert at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center for an audience of about 45.