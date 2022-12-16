Vicksburg Police report: More charges in string of burglaries, drug possession arrests Published 8:56 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

The Vicksburg Police Department has brought another charge against a man who was recently arrested in connection with a string of commercial burglaries in Vicksburg. Two other men were arrested on separate drug charges.

More Charges for Burglary Suspect

Tony Terrell, 52, of Jackson, Mississippi, appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday, facing charges related to a third business burglary. He is accused of breaking into The Liquor Store at 4110 Clay Street on Sep. 24.

Terrell had been arrested along with Brandy Reed, 30, of Jackson, on Dec. 9. Each were charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary. The charges were in relation to a burglary that occurred at Southern Wine and Spirits at 1302 Mission 66 on Nov. 30, and another burglary that occurred at Mission Mart at 1020 Mission 66 on Dec. 5.

Terrell was arraigned on the additional charge of commercial burglary for which Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $25,000. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a handgun was found when officers served a search warrant at his residence. Terrell received a $30,000 bond on the firearms charge and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

One arrested for possessing ecstasy

Jonathan Phelps, 34, of Vicksburg, was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was served at an address on China Street. He was found to be in possession of several dosage units of ecstasy and a handgun.

Phelps appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Thursday facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance, with an enhanced penalty for the firearm possession. Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $35,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

One arrested for fentanyl at Walmart

Michael Scott Partridge, 35, of Vicksburg, was arrested on Thursday at the Walmart at 2150 Iowa Boulevard after officers were dispatched there for a possible shoplifting call. Partridge was found to be in possession of fentanyl. He appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday. Partridge received a $10,000 bond from Judge Penny Lawson and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.