Basketball roundup: Gators scratch out another win; St. Al tumbles

Published 10:23 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg High boys basketball player Jalen Banks scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half Saturday to help the Gators defeat Ridgeland 69-63.

The Vicksburg Gators have had to work for their wins the past couple of week, but they’re still finding a way to rack them up.

Jalen Banks scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half, and Davian Williams finished with a game-high 18 to lead Vicksburg’s boys’ basketball team to a 69-63 victory over Ridgeland on Saturday.

The Gators’ notched their third win in a row, all by six points or less, but improved their record to 13-1. They’ll play at Northwest Rankin on Dec. 22 at 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Henderson also scored 15 points on Saturday, while Jaylin Jackson hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine. The Gators outscored Ridgeland 24-13 in the second quarter to take the lead, then held the Titans at bay through the second half.

Stevent Watkins led Ridgeland (11-5) with 17 points, Amare Holmes scored 15 and Montravious Skinner had 10. The Titans went 17-for-21 from the free throw line in the second half, and 20-for-24 in the game.

In the girls’ game, Ridgeland defeated Vicksburg 62-27.

Greenville Christian 70, St. Aloysius 38
Pat Turnage scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the first half, when Greenville Christian built a 22-point halftime lead, and the Saints topped St. Aloysius in a boys’ basketball game Saturday.

Will Keen led St. Al with 12 points. Carson Gleese and Korey Simms scored eight apiece.

St. Al will play its final game of 2022 Tuesday at 6 p.m., at the Mississippi School for the Deaf in Jackson. Its next game after that is Jan. 3 at Central Hinds.

