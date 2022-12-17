Basketball roundup: Gators scratch out another win; St. Al tumbles Published 10:23 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022

The Vicksburg Gators have had to work for their wins the past couple of week, but they’re still finding a way to rack them up.

Jalen Banks scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half, and Davian Williams finished with a game-high 18 to lead Vicksburg’s boys’ basketball team to a 69-63 victory over Ridgeland on Saturday.

The Gators’ notched their third win in a row, all by six points or less, but improved their record to 13-1. They’ll play at Northwest Rankin on Dec. 22 at 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Henderson also scored 15 points on Saturday, while Jaylin Jackson hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine. The Gators outscored Ridgeland 24-13 in the second quarter to take the lead, then held the Titans at bay through the second half.

Stevent Watkins led Ridgeland (11-5) with 17 points, Amare Holmes scored 15 and Montravious Skinner had 10. The Titans went 17-for-21 from the free throw line in the second half, and 20-for-24 in the game.

In the girls’ game, Ridgeland defeated Vicksburg 62-27.

Greenville Christian 70, St. Aloysius 38

Pat Turnage scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the first half, when Greenville Christian built a 22-point halftime lead, and the Saints topped St. Aloysius in a boys’ basketball game Saturday.

Will Keen led St. Al with 12 points. Carson Gleese and Korey Simms scored eight apiece.

St. Al will play its final game of 2022 Tuesday at 6 p.m., at the Mississippi School for the Deaf in Jackson. Its next game after that is Jan. 3 at Central Hinds.