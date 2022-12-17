Old Post Files Dec. 17, 1922-2022 Published 9:00 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

100 years ago: 1922

A portrait of J.G. Cashman, founder of the Vicksburg Evening Post, now adorns the business office of the paper. • Mrs. T.W. McCoy sings at the Presbyterian Church. • Charles Placher dies. • Mr. and Mrs. S. Stone of Estill are visiting Mr. and Mrs. Booth Batchelor.

90 years ago: 1932

Mrs. Arthur Klein and daughter arrive to visit Mr. and Mrs. W.B. Levy. • Dr. and Mrs. Preston Herring and daughter leave for Trenton, Mo. • Dr. Volney Liddell and Dr. John Whitney, medical students at Tulane University, are here for Christmas.

80 years ago: 1942

Capt. Thad M. Jones is spending Christmas leave with his wife and daughter. • Lynda Gayle Morman is ill at the Sanitarium. • Sgt. Dela Roche Arnold is here for the holidays.

70 years ago: 1952

Mrs. Mary Malone dies. • Services are held for C.J. Searles, former resident who died in Florida. • Mrs. C.E. Wall of McComb is spending the holidays here. • Services are held for Frank Matthews, Lake Providence resident.

60 years ago: 1962

Mrs. Milton Hullum dies. • Mr. and Mrs. William McRight announce the birth of a daughter, Tammy, on Dec. 22. • Cary Grant stars in “That Touch of Mink” at the Rivoli Drive-In.

50 years ago: 1972

A new million-dollar asphalt plant has just been completed south of Mound, La., by W.J. Runyon and Son Inc. • Mrs. Bennie Adams receives the first hamburger served at McDonald’s, which has opened at Battlefield Village. • Marathon LeTourneau Co. gives 9 tons of hams to the employees for Christmas. • Mr. and Mrs. Thomas E. Pharr Jr. are the parents of a daughter, Natalie Joyce, born Dec. 20.

40 years ago: 1982

Jared Ellis and Bubba Cummins are featured with two trophy bucks in Fred Messina’s column, On Target Outdoors. • “The Cobbler’s Christmas Guest” is printed in the Vicksburg Evening Post, sponsored by First National Bank. • Barbara Bryant gets her master’s degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

30 years ago: 1992

Jackie Libbett and members of the Vicksburg Brotherhood of Professional Firefighters deliver toys, clothing and food donated by the community to the children of the late Cornelia Buford. • Like he’s done for 25 years on Christmas Eve, Sheriff Paul Barrett opens his heart to the children of Warren County by handing out sacks of goodies.

20 years ago: 2002

St. Francis Xavier Montessori students celebrate St. Lucia Day by wearing evergreen crowns and making buns. • Michael Stabler makes a hole-in-one at Clear Creek golf course. • LeAndrew Devine Jr. celebrates his first birthday.

10 years ago: 2012

Bowmar Elementary School students skip together during Walking Club, a before-school exercise program. • Bobby James, the new postmaster for the Vicksburg post office, said he barely had time to learn his way around his new office before the Christmas rush began, and, of course, it won’t subside until after Christmas Day.