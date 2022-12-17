OUR OPINION: Without you, there’d be no Vicksburg Post Published 4:00 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

With Christmas fast approaching, The Vicksburg Post editorial board wanted to take a moment to thank the people who make our paper possible.

First and foremost are our carriers, Regina and Hannah Smith. Those of you who’ve subscribed to the paper for years know Regina — she’s a dutiful newspaper carrier, a loyal friend and is always the person to go the extra mile for the paper and its staff. Without Regina, and her daughter, Hannah, our paper would not be the fine product it is.

The second group of people we’d like to thank is the fine reporting team at The Post. From Vera Ann Fedell’s regular feature stories every week, Vicksburg Facts and Volunteer of the Week, to Ben Martin’s photography to John Surratt’s dutiful coverage of city news and Terri Cowart Frazier’s fabulous work on the lifestyles beat and in Vicksburg Living magazine, there’s never a dull moment.

Let’s not neglect to mention Sports Editor Ernest Bowker, The Post’s longest-tenured current employee — his name is synonymous with sports coverage in our area, and he does it well.

Joining Fedell at the front desk is our Bookkeeper, Shandale Goodman, who keeps the office running like a top. If you call the office, chances are she’s the one on the end of the line.

Our sales team is the backbone of what we do at The Post, and we’ve got two good representatives in Raegan Pope and Mallory Hoffman. They take care of their accounts, they’re actively involved in the community and they always come to work with smiling faces.

Last but not least, at Christmastime, we want to thank you, the readers, for supporting the work we do at The Post. As a family-owned publication with a staff of people who are dedicated to fostering a sense of community, we couldn’t fill our pages without the people of Vicksburg and Warren County.

If you’re a regular reader, you’ll notice the majority of content published in The Post is original or submitted by local people. Whether it’s a sock donation milestone from Bowmar Avenue Elementary School or a basketball tournament or a government issue, we work hard every day to capture news that matters to our readers in an honest, factual and timely manner.

As we head into Christmas week, thank you to our readers, subscribers, staff and advertisers for making The Post live up to its moniker: “Mississippi’s Best Community Newspaper.”