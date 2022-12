IP GIVES BACK: Vicksburg Mill donates gifts for 50 Salvation Army Angels Published 11:40 am Monday, December 19, 2022

Employees from International Paper’s Vicksburg Mill participated in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Employees purchased Christmas gifts for 25 Vicksburg-area seniors and 25 children. Along with baby clothes, diapers, coats, toys, bedding and blankets, mill employees donated 11 bicycles. (Photo Courtesy of International Paper)