PHOTO GALLERY: Scouts continue Luminary tradition through Vicksburg’s oldest neighborhoods

Published 11:29 am Monday, December 19, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

The Vicksburg Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of Troop 7 displayed thousands of luminaries along Drummond and Cherry streets and the Glenwood Circle neighborhood Saturday night.

As part of the troop’s annual fundraising efforts, the luminaries were lit at sunset and provided a path for residents to follow as they looked at Christmas displays at homes in the neighborhoods. The event is also a service project for the Scouts, as they beautify the streets of Vicksburg for the Christmas season.

 

