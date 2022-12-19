PHOTO GALLERY: Scouts continue Luminary tradition through Vicksburg’s oldest neighborhoods
Published 11:29 am Monday, December 19, 2022
Sisters Carol and Emily Bonnelli, and Emily’s dog Maxx, stood outside handing out candy canes and Christmas wishes to passersby as they enjoyed Scout Troop 7’s annual luminaria display. The pair, along with their brother, have turned the event into a family tradition. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)
This home on Vicklan Street featured multicolored lights and an inflatable polar bear. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)
A home on Glenwood Circle had colored light displays filling its yard. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)
A home in the Glenwood Circle neighborhood was decorated with projected lights as luminaries placed by Scout Troop 7 sparkled on the sidewalk. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)
Luminaries lined the park at Glenwood Circle. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)
The Vicksburg Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of Troop 7 displayed thousands of luminaries along Drummond and Cherry streets and the Glenwood Circle neighborhood Saturday night.
As part of the troop’s annual fundraising efforts, the luminaries were lit at sunset and provided a path for residents to follow as they looked at Christmas displays at homes in the neighborhoods. The event is also a service project for the Scouts, as they beautify the streets of Vicksburg for the Christmas season.