Lady Eagles cruise into the holidays with a victory Published 8:59 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

The Porter’s Chapel Academy Lady Eagles had no trouble finishing 2022 a winner.

Tiara Sims made four 3-pointers and scored 20 of her game-high 33 points in the second half as Porter’s Chapel defeated Tri-County Academy 59-24 in a girls’ basketball game Tuesday.

Anjel Walton added 17 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Lady Eagles (5-5). Hannah Henderson had six points and six rebounds, and Sophie Masterson finished with three points and seven rebounds.

Sims scored 10 points in the second quarter as well, as PCA built a 28-10 lead by halftime.

Lake Milner led Tri-County with six points.

PCA played its final game before the holiday break. It won’t return to the court until Jan. 3, at Delta Streets.

Tri-County 76, Porter’s Chapel 63

Walker Wasson and Jacob Clearman scored 16 points apiece, and Tri-County used a big third quarter to pull away from Porter’s Chapel in Tuesday’s boys’ game.

Clearman and Noah Brown each drained a pair of 3-pointers druing the third quarter, when Tri-County extended a seven-point lead to 13.

Ty Mack led PCA (6-4) with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting, and also had six rebounds. Taylor LaBarre added 14 points, while Noah Porter totaled 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.

PCA was 22-for-48 from the field overall, but just 4-for-12 from 3-point range and 15-for-29 at the free throw line.