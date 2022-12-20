Little Willie Powell Jr. Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Funeral services for Little Willie Powell Jr. are to be held on Thursday, December 22 in the Chapel of W H Jefferson Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Kendarius Jones officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings required while inside the building.

Little Willie Powell Jr. passed away on Sunday, December 11 in the Glenburnie Nursing Home of Natchez following a brief illness. He was 65. He had worked as a concrete finisher at the Waterways Experiment station. He had been a member of Calvary M. B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Lee Powell Sr. and Susie Mae Powell; his sisters, Jo Ann Warren and Susie Williams.

He is survived by his son Calvin Powell, of Vicksburg; his daughters, Brenda Powell, Glenda Powell, Kaleesha Powell all of Vicksburg; his sisters, Lena P. Chiplin of West Palm Beach, FL, and Dorothy Chambers of Vicksburg.