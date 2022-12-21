Entergy Mississippi offering free energy efficiency kits to customers Published 12:20 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Across the country, Americans face higher energy bills this winter due mainly to this year’s natural gas costs, which more than doubled.

More than half of the power Entergy Mississippi generates comes from natural gas.

In response, Entergy Mississippi launched Operation Bill Assist, a $3.2-million pledge to help customers with high bills. As part of this effort, the company is giving away $1.1 million worth of money-saving energy-efficiency kits to customers who request them.

“These kits are available to all residential customers online, while supplies last, and can potentially save a household significant money on their electric bill,” said Robbie Kemp, Entergy Mississippi’s vice president of customer service. “When customers use the kit plus Entergy’s online savings tools, they can save up to $300 annually.”

Customers can order the free kits at https://msentergysolutions-marketplace.com.

They include:

Four standard LED bulbs

Two specialty LED bulbs

One advanced power strip

One LED night light

Two bathroom faucet aerators

17 feet of V-seal weatherstripping

For online tools that help customers save energy and money at their home or business, visit entergy.com/energyefficiency.

Funded by shareholders, Operation Bill Assist aims to help all residential customers, but with a focus on those with low to moderate incomes: