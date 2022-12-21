Entergy Mississippi offering free energy efficiency kits to customers
Published 12:20 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Across the country, Americans face higher energy bills this winter due mainly to this year’s natural gas costs, which more than doubled.
More than half of the power Entergy Mississippi generates comes from natural gas.
In response, Entergy Mississippi launched Operation Bill Assist, a $3.2-million pledge to help customers with high bills. As part of this effort, the company is giving away $1.1 million worth of money-saving energy-efficiency kits to customers who request them.
“These kits are available to all residential customers online, while supplies last, and can potentially save a household significant money on their electric bill,” said Robbie Kemp, Entergy Mississippi’s vice president of customer service. “When customers use the kit plus Entergy’s online savings tools, they can save up to $300 annually.”
Customers can order the free kits at https://msentergysolutions-marketplace.com.
They include:
- Four standard LED bulbs
- Two specialty LED bulbs
- One advanced power strip
- One LED night light
- Two bathroom faucet aerators
- 17 feet of V-seal weatherstripping
For online tools that help customers save energy and money at their home or business, visit entergy.com/energyefficiency.
Funded by shareholders, Operation Bill Assist aims to help all residential customers, but with a focus on those with low to moderate incomes:
- Nearly $1.1 million funded a temporary bill payment help program for moderate-income customers who struggle to pay utility bills, but do not qualify for federal bill assistance programs. This program provided more than 7,300 customers with a one-time $150 bill credit.
- More than $540,000 will provide emergency utility bill payments of up to $1,000 for one or more months to older adults and customers with disabilities facing financial hardship. These funds will also provide agencies with administrative fees to cover added expenses associated with an increased volume of requests for help.
- Some $460,000 funds a campaign to make Entergy Mississippi customers aware of additional energy efficiency and bill help available to them. This includes outreach and assistance to low-income households on how they can apply for federal bill help in their area, including the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program known as LIHEAP.