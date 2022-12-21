LOOKING BACK: 709 Grove St. and the families that called it home Published 8:00 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By Nancy Bell | Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation

This four-bay galleried cottage was built in about 1893 and was the home of the Gusdofer family. Lazarus Gusdofer was working in Leland, Miss., but his wife, Bertha, and children Nettie, Milton and Beulah were living in the house along with his sister, Mrs. F. Lipe.

Lazarus died in Leland on Oct. 19, 1893. The family continued to live in the house, with each member working in sales positions at various Vicksburg stores.

In 1914, Elias Jabour called the house home.

By 1929, Charles and Frances Breithaupt lived in the house, followed in 1935 by John and Sarah Farris, owners of Farris Dry Goods Store. By 1959, Mrs. Rose F. Jabour, a salesperson for Farris Dry Goods lived in the house.

In 1963, John P. and Marion B. Brown bought the house, moving from the house next door. They raised their family here, including their son Don.

By 1985, the house was vacant, and thereafter it has had many tenants.