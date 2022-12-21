LOOKING BACK: 709 Grove St. and the families that called it home

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By Guest Columnist

This home in the 700 block of Grove Street dates back to 1893. (Photo Submitted)
By Nancy Bell | Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation
This four-bay galleried cottage was built in about 1893 and was the home of the Gusdofer family. Lazarus Gusdofer was working in Leland, Miss., but his wife, Bertha, and children Nettie, Milton and Beulah were living in the house along with his sister, Mrs. F. Lipe.
Lazarus died in Leland on Oct. 19, 1893. The family continued to live in the house, with each member working in sales positions at various Vicksburg stores.
In 1914, Elias Jabour called the house home.
By 1929, Charles and Frances Breithaupt lived in the house, followed in 1935 by John and Sarah Farris, owners of Farris Dry Goods Store. By 1959, Mrs. Rose F. Jabour, a salesperson for Farris Dry Goods lived in the house.
In 1963, John P. and Marion B. Brown bought the house, moving from the house next door. They raised their family here, including their son Don.
By 1985, the house was vacant, and thereafter it has had many tenants.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More Opinion

OTHER OPINION: Ethics Commission making grave mistake removing Legislature from Open Meetings Act

ON THE SHELF: Easy reads for a cozy Christmas

GUIZERIX: Keep Christmas magic alive for the children

FRAZIER: My most memorable Christmases

Print Article

  • Polls

    Did inflation impact your Christmas shopping this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar