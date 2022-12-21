Old Post Files Dec. 21, 1922-2022 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Kern of Montgomery, Ala., are visiting Mrs. Kern’s mother, Mrs. Ida Feith. • It will be illegal for cousins to marry in Mississippi after Jan. 1. • W.R. Lominick and Maude Bates are married. • James B. Harding and Elizabeth Morrison are married. • The dry goods store of A. Bernstein is robbed.

90 years ago: 1932

Ben J. Piazza, former Vicksburger is named chief casting director for the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Film Company in Hollywood. • Joseph Hirsch and nephews return from an airplane trip to Meridian with the Flying Aces. • Mr. and Mrs. Fred Moser are here from New Orleans. • Mr. and Mrs. Robert Marshall and son, of Baton Rouge, are holiday guests of Mrs. Theresa Murphey.

80 years ago: 1942

Pvt. Dan Teller returns to Camp Rucker, Ala., after visiting relatives here. • The Rev. Father Peter Quin, now a chaplain in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Ga., is promoted to the rank of captain. • Mrs. Georgia Vines dies.

70 years ago: 1952

Mrs. George W. Crock dies. • The Rev. Johnny Cook of Jackson is guest minister here at Gibson Memorial Methodist Church. • Lash LaRue stars in “Law of the Lash” at the Strand.

60 years ago: 1962

Elvis Presley stars in “Follow That Dream” at the Joy Theater. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles Love celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. • Mrs. J.S. Foley is appointed Warren County Campaign Director for the January 1973 March of Dimes. • Angelino Franco Jr. dies.

50 years ago: 1972

A new workboat delivered to E.J. Platte Fisheries is named after 8-year-old Lela Smith. • Mrs. Mattie Shelly, 88, dies at Vicksburg Hospital after a long illness. • Curtis Donald McNeil, inhalation therapist at the Vicksburg Hospital, is injured in a two-car accident at Halls Ferry and I-20 Frontage Road. • “Brother of the Wind” is showing at Battlefield Twin Cinema I.

40 years ago: 1982

Mrs. Ruth Anderson of Utica dies at the age of 72. • Mr. and Mrs. David L. Yates announce the birth of a son, Kevin Michael, on Dec. 11. • Clarissa Behr is featured in the Food section for the Vicksburg Evening Post.

30 years ago: 1992

Warren County will not have a February term of grand jury in 1993. • A gas explosion at a Vicksburg home rips a bedroom wall from the rest of the house but leaves the home’s 88-year-old occupant unhurt. • Zeta Carson and Dereck Funches announce the birth of a son, Eric Dee, on Dec. 9.

20 years ago: 2002

Aaliayah C. Berry celebrates her first birthday. • Ronnie Bounds steps down as city planner.

10 years ago: 2012

Mississippi’s casino revenue fell again in November, cutting the amount of taxes paid to Vicksburg and Warren County. • The Vicksburg Warren School District bid farewell to its longest-serving member, Zelmarine Murphy.