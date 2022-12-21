VOICES OF THE FLOODS EPISODE 13: Janet Stuart Whitfield Published 6:58 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

The latest episode of Voices of the Floods, a podcast by The Vicksburg Post, features Janet Stuart Whitfield, who lives at Lockwood Plantation in the Fitler Community.

Whitfield has been shaped by the four generations who forged through life in the delta dirt before her.

Settling in the South Mississippi Delta in the 1840s, the Smith family was one of the first five families to homestead in the area. Eventually, members of the Heath family bought land on Lockwood Plantation. Whitfield, a descendant of the Smith and Heath families, grew up at Lockwood and lives on the property today.

