VOICES OF THE FLOODS EPISODE 13: Janet Stuart Whitfield

Published 6:58 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

Earnest Christmas and Janet Whitfield's grandfather, Sharkey Stuart Sr., guide Mr. Bob Middleton of the Mississippi Levee Board around the Fitler area during the 1927 flood. (Photo courtesy of Janet Whitfield, pictured inset)

The latest episode of Voices of the Floods, a podcast by The Vicksburg Post, features Janet Stuart Whitfield, who lives at Lockwood Plantation in the Fitler Community.

Whitfield has been shaped by the four generations who forged through life in the delta dirt before her.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Settling in the South Mississippi Delta in the 1840s, the Smith family was one of the first five families to homestead in the area. Eventually, members of the Heath family bought land on Lockwood Plantation. Whitfield, a descendant of the Smith and Heath families, grew up at Lockwood and lives on the property today.

To read Whitfield’s full story and watch the corresponding video, click here.

More News

Sheriff: Burglars stole pharmaceuticals from Helping Hand Family Pharmacy

Warren County Land Records Dec. 12 to Dec. 19

Warren County Supervisors approve grant writing, funding procurement contract with Adams & Reese

Warren County Election Commission releases information on 2023 election cycle

Print Article

  • Polls

    Did inflation impact your Christmas shopping this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar