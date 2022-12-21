Warren County Election Commission releases information on 2023 election cycle

Published 12:22 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

The coming year will be a big one for state and county elections, with the candidate qualifying period opening on Jan. 3.

According to information distributed by the Warren County Election Commission, the offices up for election are:

WARREN COUNTY

  • Sheriff
  • Chancery Clerk
  • Circuit Clerk
  • Tax Assessor
  • Tax Collector
  • Coroner
  • County Attorney
  • Surveyor
  • Supervisors
  • Justice Court Judges
  • Constables
  • Election Commissioners (Districts 2 and 4)

STATE

  • Governor
  • Lieutenant Governor
  • Secretary of State
  • Attorney General
  • Auditor
  • Treasurer
  • Commissioner of Insurance
  • Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
  • State Senators
  • State Representatives
  • Transportation Commissioners
  • Public Service Commissioners
  • District Attorney

The dates to submit candidate qualifying documents are Jan. 3 through Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.  For more information about the paperwork needed, potential candidates can either go online to the Secretary of State’s website:  https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting or go to the Circuit Clerk’s Office, located on the second floor of the Warren County Courthouse.

For those choosing to run with the Democrat or Republican parties, the Primary Elections will be on Aug. 8, 2023. If runoffs are necessary, they will be on Aug. 29.

The General Election will be on Nov. 7.

Mississippi state statute requires a majority (50 percent plus one) votes to win statewide or state district offices. Senate and House Seats are not included in this new law. If a runoff is needed for those offices, that will take place on Nov. 28.

