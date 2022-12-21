Warren County Land Records Dec. 12 to Dec. 19 Published 2:16 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Dec. 12 to Dec. 19.

Warranty Deeds

*Joshua Blackwell and YFC Property LLC, Lot 13, Wickland Place No. 1.

*Sue Diane Bost to Samuel P. Russell, Lot 10 and 11, Belle Meade No. 1.

*Abby R. Cisko to William Morris Furr, Lot 112, Speeds.

*Generation Legacy Homes LLC to Johnny Kiser, Block 3, Lot 10, Railroad Addition.

*James M. Hammack Jr. and Jeannie Hammack to Joseph Grunder and Crystal Grunder, Part of Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Brandon L. Stokes and Shelley L. Stokes to Thomas Andrew Haigh, Part of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Lot M, Bellaire Extension.

*Lewis Miller III to Michael W. Koestler and Cynthia D. Koestler, Lot 2, Cynthia Heights Subdivision.

*Brett Denby Whittington to Jonathan W. Lynn, Lot 27, Southall Forest; Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Paul A. Mullins and Melissa D. Mullins to Randy Welch, Lots B of Lot 7, Tarri-Longer Ranch Subdivision No. 1.

*Andrew T. Sabisch and Charlene Ann Sabisch to James Wright, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Chandria Lakay Murrell to Delta Bank, Part of Lot 185 to 186, Speeds.

*Samuel P. Russell to Eagle Bank & Trust Company, Lot 10 and 11, Belle Meade No. 1.

*Jonathan W. Lynn to Flagstar Bank, N.A., Lot 27, Southall Forest; Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*William Morris Furr and Trustmark National Bank, Lot 112, Speeds.

*Michael W. Koestler and Cynthia D. Koestler to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 2, Cynthia Heights Subdivision.

*John Matthew Lee and Donna L. Lee to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Lot 7, Magnolia Plantation.

*Thomas Andrew Haigh to Origin Bank, Part of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Lot M, Bellaire Extension.

*JKG LLC to RiverHills Bank, Lot 24, South Haven Subdivision.

*Willie D. McGee and Jancie M. McGee to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Block B, Lot 18, Lake Hill Park.

*James Wright to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Homes Loans, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Blake M. Parmegiani and Amanda Parmegiani to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 29 and Part of Lot 28, Glenwood.

*Robert L. Pinkney and Gloria J. Pinkney to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 12, Sky Vale.

*Randy Welch to PriorityOne Bank, Lot B of Lot 7, Tarri-Longer Ranch Subdivision No. 1.

Marriage Licenses

*Hyman Gerald Cosby, 31, Mississippi, to Quaneisha Tynella Nelson, 26, Mississippi.

*Austin Braden Moody, 23, Alabama, to Carley Cate Copelin, 22, Mississippi.

*Jeremy Lawrence Kennedy, 45, Alabama, to Deanna Gail Hart, 49, Mississippi.

*Adren Jason Grissom, 43, Mississippi, to Princess Victoria Carter, 41, Mississippi.

*Thomas Christopher Anderson, 41, Mississippi, to Lisa Nicole Poole, 41, Mississippi.

*Prentiss Chandler Ross, 24, Mississippi, to Rebecca Lauren Pigg, 24, Mississippi.