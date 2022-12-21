Warren County Supervisors approve grant writing, funding procurement contract with Adams & Reese Published 1:15 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a contract with Adams & Reese LLP for grant writing and funding procurement through the state legislature during its upcoming session.

Seth Hood, Government Relations Advisor for the Ridgeland-based firm, was on hand during the meeting as Board Attorney Blake Teller presented the proposed agreement to the board.

Under the terms of the contract, the county will pay $4,000 per month to Adams & Reese beginning in January when the contract begins.

“It’s a monthly term that can be terminated by either party with 30 days’ notice,” Teller said.

Hood joined Adams & Reese in November 2022 and has a decade of experience in the legislative, regulatory and state procurement processes, advising clients on government relations and campaign strategy in Mississippi.

“Our primary energy would be focused toward state legislation, and allocation of funding,” Hood said. “There are different pieces that are there in addition to that (such as grant writing).”

He also explained that the contract is not limited to procuring state funding — should the county decide to pursue federal funding, Adams & Reese would be able to assist in that capacity as well.

Acquiring federal grant dollars is something District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson stated she felt would be beneficial for people in Warren County.

“There are massive deals on a federal level that we don’t have insight into, nor a synchronized or strategic set of conversations as to what would apply to Warren County or not,” Jackson said. “I think it would be really helpful to start getting sticky to some of our federal representatives and sourcing funds (from them).”

The board approved the contract in a unanimous vote.