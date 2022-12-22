Annie M. Jones Published 10:55 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

Mrs. Annie M. Jones passed away on December 18, 2022, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 71. Funeral services celebrating her life will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Bethel A.M.E. Church with Reverend Arnita Spencer officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and at the church on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Quincy C. Jones.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, Clarence H. Jones Sr.; her sons, Clarence H. Jones, II of Virginia and Christopher Jones of Tennessee; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.