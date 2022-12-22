Ernest J. Woods Published 10:58 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

Mr. Ernest J. Woods passed away on December 16, 2022, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 63. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. and at the church on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 10 am until the hour of the service.