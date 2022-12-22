Fire burns steps, damages house on Drummond Street

Published 9:38 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

By John Surratt

An early evening fire damaged a home at 3220 Drummond St. Thursday night.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters were called to the fire at 7:43 p.m. He said a light that was used to heat a waterline on the side of the house caught the steps leading to a landing on fire, burning them and causing minimal damage to the house.

Stamps added that one person was at home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

City of Vicksburg seeks bills to help McAllister home, Beulah Cemetery

Vicksburg native beats the odds after football spinal cord injury

MDAH gives update on Windsor Ruins stabilization project

City of Vicksburg awards park improvements project to Fordice Construction

Print Article

  • Polls

    Did inflation impact your Christmas shopping this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar