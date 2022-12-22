Fire burns steps, damages house on Drummond Street Published 9:38 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

An early evening fire damaged a home at 3220 Drummond St. Thursday night.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters were called to the fire at 7:43 p.m. He said a light that was used to heat a waterline on the side of the house caught the steps leading to a landing on fire, burning them and causing minimal damage to the house.

Stamps added that one person was at home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.