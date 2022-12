Jeneatte King Calvin Published 10:47 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

Ms. Jeneatte King Calvin passed away on December 18, 2022. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Minister Kevin Winters officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.