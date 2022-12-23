Old Post Files Dec. 23, 1922-2022

100 years ago: 1922

E.W. Jones leaves for Oak Hill, Ohio, to visit his aging mother. • The children of Mrs. H.Y. Wilson, ill with pneumonia, are sent for. • Ruth Kahn of Gloster is here visiting Leona Bazinsky. • Maude Keigler returns to Pittsburgh, Pa., after visiting her sister, Mrs. A.D. Muse. • Ruth Mincer returns from a pleasant visit to Memphis. • Mrs. Fred Wilson, seriously ill at the Infirmary, is reported improving.

90 years ago: 1932

S.D. Wilson is named captain of the 1933 Greenies. • Marriage licenses are issued to Herman Newcomb and Rosalie Watson and J.W. Watson and Lula Babe Newcomb. • Mr. and Mrs. Harry D. Kaiser leave for a visit to relatives in Dallas. • Sam Price returns from an extended motor trip through Texas and Oklahoma. • Thomas F. Williamson dies.

80 years ago: 1942

Mr. and Mrs. Myron Kolb and family spend the holidays in Little Rock, Ark. • Capt. Thad Jones returns to his station after a visit with his family here. • Robert M. Murch dies suddenly. • Clarence Pettit, who has been living in Eudora, Ark., returns here to make his home. • Mrs. James Reid is ill at her home on Chambers Street.

70 years ago: 1952

Mr. and Mrs. Lacey Newman and family of Greenwood are visiting here for the holidays. • The annual football banquet is held at St. Aloysius High School. • Joan Crawford stars in “Sudden Fear” at the Rivoli Drive-In Theater. • Mrs. Carrie Mosely Brown passes away.

60 years ago: 1962

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Cunny are the parents of a daughter, Kelley, on Dec. 27. • Services are held for A.C. Solomon. • Mr. and Mrs. Gene Ferguson announce the birth of a son, David, on Dec. 28. • Mr. and Mrs. S.C. Feilder announce the birth of a daughter, Donna, on Dec. 22.

50 years ago: 1972

Mr. and Mrs. Sam Ligon and children return to Richardson, Texas, after visiting Mrs. Ligon’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Landman Teller. • Mrs. Lawrence Clark returns from a visit with her daughter, Mrs. Gene Ball, in Birmingham, Ala.

40 years ago: 1982

Zoe Fields and Mattie Harris deliver gift packages to patients at Kuhn Memorial State Hospital and Vicksburg Trace Haven Nursing Home, as part of a field service program sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary 213. • Bruce Kilburn, Paul Ratliff, Rickey Evans, Mike Davis, Tom Lee and Grady and Shane Humphries are pictured with deer they killed.

30 years ago: 1992

An ordinance requiring all dogs in the city to have a leash or otherwise be confined goes into effect today, but on a limited basis. • Felicia Toney Williams, the first black woman elected to Louisiana’s 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, plans to open an office in Tallulah. • Services are set for George Rhodman, Vicksburg resident.

20 years ago: 2002

Welcome center employees from across the state tour the city in a gathering hosted by the Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. • Brian T. Crawford, computer engineer, is selected a Modern-Day Technology Leader in the Black Engineer of the Year Awards Conference Magazine. • Luke James Lee Sr. dies.

10 years ago: 2012

Pat Williams Hartley tells how she and her family lived and celebrated Christmas in a barn after the 1953 tornado destroyed her family’s home. • Warren Central sophomore linebackers DeArius Christmas and Derrick Thomas, are the Vicksburg Post Defensive Players of the Year after combining for more than 200 tackles and four takeaways.

