Old Post Files Dec. 24, 1922-2022 Published 9:00 am Saturday, December 24, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

E.E. Howard is named president of the Auxiliary of Holy Trinity Church. • Katherine James is visiting Mrs. Glascow in Laurel. • Freda Kline is home from school at Washington.

90 years ago: 1932

Edna Mae Penley and W.W. Sorrells are married. • Fire damages the third floor of the former American Bank and Trust Company building.

80 years ago: 1942

L.A. Nichols undergoes a major operation at the Vicksburg Hospital. • A daughter is born to Mr. and Mrs. Eric Biedenharn of Bovina. • R.G. LeTourneau is to speak at the Bowmar Avenue Baptist Church on New Year’s Eve. • Alex Brunini addresses the YMCA accounting classes.

70 years ago: 1952

Services are held for A.J. Lewis, prominent Edwards resident. • William Carrigan is awarded the Virgadamo Trophy at the St. Aloysius football banquet. • Raymond Ray is named chairman of the Mississippi Heart Association campaign for Warren County.

60 years ago: 1962

Mr. and Mrs. George Smith Jr. announce the birth of a son, George, on Dec. 28. • Mr. and Mrs. Albert Gore Jr. announce the birth of a daughter, Andrea, on Dec. 29. • Bill Yerger of Mound is a patient at Mercy Hospital. • Frank Byrd dies.

50 years ago: 1972

Ronald D. Rotstein, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Rotstein of Vicksburg, becomes the staff writer of MG’s Financial Weekly and an investment analyst associated with Media General Corp. • Mrs. Elizabeth Smith, Port Gibson resident, dies.

40 years ago: 1982

The Rev. Karl W. Wallace and his wife, Peggy, will be the guest missionary speakers at First Baptist Church. • William A. Langhofer, executive vice president of the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce resigns.

30 years ago: 1992

The Rev. Clifton McInnis is honored as her retires as rector of Church of the Holy Trinity. • Mia James gives birth to the first baby of the new year at 12:41 a.m. • H.E. “Bill” Taylor dies.

20 years ago: 2002

Two vehicles end up in Leona Beesley’s front yard following a collision on Washington Street. • Virginia Fletcher Downing dies. • Justin Davis Peters graduates from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.

10 years ago: 2012

Vicksburg and Warren County received about 2 inches of rain and about 400 Entergy customers were without power for a time on Christmas Day, but the area escaped major effects of the enormous storm system that unleashed damaging tornadoes across the Deep South. • William Fuller talked about his days as a staff sergeant with the U.S. Army’s 281st Engineer Combat Battalion during World War II.