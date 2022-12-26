Claiborne County man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas Day

Published 5:11 pm Monday, December 26, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

A civil dispute over heir property led to bloodshed between two Claiborne County men on Christmas Day.

According to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, Melvin Brinner, of Claiborne County, allegedly shot and killed his brother, Donald Brinner.

Sheriff Edward Goods said deputies responded to the scene between 3:30 and 4 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect was still on the scene and was taken into custody.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Melvin Brinner was taken to Claiborne County Jail, Goods said, where he remained Monday on a 48-hour hold while investigators gathered further information in order to determine appropriate charges. 

Brinner will have an initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday.

More News

TENDER VICTUALS: Serving up New Year’s classics the way it’s been done for generations

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: A cook-off worth volunteering for

OUTLOOK: The Christmas Story, featuring King Solomon Baptist Church

Old Post Files Dec. 24, 1922-2022

Print Article

  • Polls

    Did inflation impact your Christmas shopping this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar