Bessie L. Sanders Published 9:23 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Funeral services for Bessie L. Sanders, 85, who died Thursday, December 22, in Vicksburg, MS, will be held at noon, Saturday, December 31, at China Grove M.B. Church with Rev. Frank Curtis officiating. Burial will be in McCay Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson, in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday, from 11 a.m. until service time at the Church. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; mask must be worn and will not be provided.

For more information please look at our web page @ thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page @ Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.