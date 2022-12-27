Carolyn June Williams Miller Published 3:55 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Carolyn June Williams Miller passed away December 24, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was 90. Mrs. Miller was born in Vicksburg, October 22, 1932, to Maud Doggett Williams and Ira A. Williams. She graduated from Carr Central High School in 1950 and went on to train as a registered nurse at the Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Memphis, TN, graduating in 1953. For a number of years, she worked as a nurse in Jackson, MS, Vicksburg, MS, Baton Rouge, LA and Greenville, MS before choosing to become a stay-at-home wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Patsy Williams Mullins; a brother, Ira A. Williams Jr.; her son, Jeffrey B. Miller; and two nephews, J. Michael Mullins and Mitchell Williams. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Marvin E. Miller; two daughters, Leigh A. Miller of Vicksburg and Leslie G. Miller Withrow (Andy) of Huntsville, AL; a sister, Gail Williams Phipps (Roy, deceased) and many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Mrs. Miller will be held at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at noon, with burial to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pallbearers will be Andy Withrow, Steve Williams, Ray Embry, Roy Fanning, Jim Brannon and Lonnie Wooley. Memorials may be made to River City Rescue Mission.