Leon T. Handy Published 3:09 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Mr. Leon T. Handy passed away on December 24, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Graveside services celebrating his life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Dr. Willie Nettle officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, from noon until 1 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.