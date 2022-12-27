Local officials report no major infrastructure problems from cold Christmas Published 12:18 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

The city of Vicksburg’s and Warren County’s infrastructure made it through the severe cold weather that hit the area during the Christmas holidays with few problems, local officials said.

According to information from the National Weather Service, after reaching a high of 55 degrees and a low of 47 on Dec. 22, temperatures plummeted on Dec. 23 to a high of 25 degrees, setting a record for the area’s coolest high temperature, and a low of 12.

Temperatures remained cold on Christmas Eve, with a high of 33 degrees and a low of 15, and on Christmas Day reached a high of 41 and a low of 17.

Monday saw a high of 50 degrees with a low in the 20s.

“So far we’re in good shape,” said city Assistant Public Works Director Dane Lovell. “There are a lot of customers who had busted pipes; pretty much it’s contained to residential. We had one small break but it’s been repaired.

“We try to prepare for the worst and we ended up with the less likely,” he added. “We had extra people to help, but pretty much most of our call-outs were just turning customers’ water off because of leaks under houses.”

Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said he was only aware of one home with a problem with broken pipes, adding there may be others.

“There was no infrastructure damage,” Elfer said. “All the rural water districts seemed to be doing fine and the city seems to be doing fine. I think we got ahead of it and I think all of the water districts and the city had a good plan, and I think the people heeded our advice.”

City and county officials urged residents to take precautions against frozen pipes by dripping faucets and keeping cabinets under sinks open.

Elfer said the area will be in for a change in the weather later this week.

“We’re going to definitely be getting warmer; maybe thunderstorms Thursday or Friday, but I don’t think any major severe weather,” he said.