Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau looking toward New Year Published 5:47 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

The Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau will reach a milestone in the New Year and VCVB Executive Director Laura Beth Strickland is looking forward to the celebration.

“We are coming on our 50th year and are the oldest CVB in the state,” Strickland said. “We are excited to be celebrating that and look forward to celebrating it during National Tourism Week, which is in May.”

Also in the New Year, Strickland said, the VCVB will implement its strategic plan.

“This is where we can bring other members of our industry into those areas of focus which are visitor experience, marketing, advocacy and workforce development,” she said.

The VCVB board is comprised of individuals appointed by the city and county who represent different aspects of the tourism industry.

“We have an incredible board, and they represent the many facets of our industry from members that are part of event committees to pageant board members to hoteliers — everybody that makes up our tourism industry,” Strickland said.

Those serving are:

City Appointees:

Johnny Reynolds, Miss Mississippi Pageant Board

Bess Averett, Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park & Campaign

Tiffany Robinson-Walker, Enterprise

Lynn Foley, SHS Hospitality Services

Patty Cappaert, Cappaert Manufacturing

Joint Appointee:

Patricia Hemphill, USACE Vicksburg District

County Appointees:

Myra Logue, Vicksburg Battlefield Guide (District 1)

Willie Glasper, Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent Club (District 2)

William Nettle, Hampton Inn & Suites (District 3)

Claiborne Cooksey, ERDC (District 4)

Katie Feibelman, May & Company (District 5)

Vicksburg Convention Center Ex Officio: Erin Southard