Victoria Hazel Lawson Chambers

Published 9:26 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Victoria Hazel Lawson Chambers, 95, who died Thursday, December 22, at her residence, will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 29, at Rose Hill Christian Church in Lorman, MS with Elder Walter Chambers officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Thursday, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; mask must be worn and will not be provided.

 

