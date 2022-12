Willie E. Bradley Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Mr. Willie E. Bradley passed away on December 22, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. at the age of 70. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Ratliff Chapel MB Church in Edwards, Miss. Public visitation will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Willis and Son’s Funeral Home in Jackson, Miss.