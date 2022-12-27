Yvonne Brooks Winstead Published 9:52 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Mrs. Yvonne Brooks Winstead, 90, of Vicksburg, MS passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. Mrs. Winstead was born in Anguilla, MS on October 2, 1932, daughter of Gertrude Jones and James Robert Brooks. She was the second of seven children. Mrs. Winstead worked as a realtor for most of her career and later volunteered at the local hospital. Some of Yvonne’s best memories were made at Lake Bruin where she spent weekends for much of her life. Yvonne’s nieces, nephews and grandchildren loved to visit her there. Mrs. Winstead was preceded in death by her husband, James Winstead; parents, Gertrude and James Robert Brooks; brothers, Johnny Brooks and Billy Brooks; and sister, Viola Brooks Sanderson. Survivors include her son, Jimmy Winstead and her daughter, Debra Winstead (John) Harper; brother, Neal (Rebecca) Brooks; two sisters, Lillian Brooks (Vernon) Martin and Faye Brooks (David) Daniels; many treasured nieces and nephews, three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Neal Brooks (brother), Vernon Martin (nephew), Shane Jordan (grandson), Kameron Jordan (grandson), Brian McGimsey, Todd Boolos, and Kevin Watson. A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service. Yvonne’s family would like to extend special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice, Dr. Blackston, and the fourth-floor nurses at River Region Hospital.