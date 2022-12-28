OATHS OF OFFICE: Judges Southerland, Terrett sworn in at Warren County Courthouse Published 6:28 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

1 of 3

Warren County Judge Marcie Tanner Southerland and Ninth Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Toni Walker Terrett took the oath of office on Wednesday in the courtroom of the Warren County Courthouse.

Family members of both judges were present for the ceremony, and the pair thanked those in attendance for their support as they enter into their second terms.

“It’s very special and a very solemn day, for us to reaffirm (our oaths) and come back for our second terms in office,” Terrett said. “Our work and decisions impact such a wide range of people, and it’s such an honor and a blessing to be able to serve you all in this capacity.”

Southerland echoed Terrett’s sentiments, adding that, in her role presiding over the county’s youth court, she particularly looks forward to continuing outreach programs in this next term.

“I appreciate… all those in the community who have afforded me the opportunity to serve as our county court judge for the past four years,” Southerland said. “I’ve been in public service for many years, and hope to continue with the will of the people and God’s blessings.

Circuit Court Judge James Chaney, who was not present for Wednesday’s ceremony, will be sworn in on Jan. 3 in chambers, Daigre said.