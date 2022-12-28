Old Post Files Dec. 28, 1922-2022 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Mrs. Regina Klein Hirsch dies. • Howard Williams, editor of Hattiesburg American, is in the city. • U. Bucci is to open a place of business at First North and Jackson streets. • Harper Walles dies.

90 years ago: 1932

Hammes, former resident, dies in Memphis. • H.F. Coty, local Scout executive, goes to Natchez and Brookhaven. • Mrs. Cromwell Barsley is ill at her home on Wabash Avenue.

80 years ago: 1942

Charlene Todd is leaving for Daytona Beach, Fla., where she will begin basic training in the WAAC. • Robert E. Ammon is commissioned after completing officer candidate school at Fort Benning, Ga. • Ellen and Ruth Valentine are visiting in New Orleans. • Maj. W.W. Broome is assigned to the air base at Grenada. • Frank Everett becomes a member of the firm of Brunini and Brunini.

70 years ago: 1952

Mr. and Mrs. Leon Davis announce the birth of a daughter, Angela, on Jan. 1. • The W.A. Martin family holds a reunion at the home on Cherry Street. • Mary McKay and Doug Stroud are married Dec. 31. • Palmer Riley passes away.

60 years ago: 1962

Services are held for Edward Thomas, Edwards resident. • Mr. and Mrs. Davis Allen announce the birth of a son, Kevin, on Dec. 31. • Services are held for Mrs. Julia Neal.

50 years ago: 1972

The clock off the old Merchants National Bank building will be mounted on an antique shop at the intersection of Warriors Trail and the old Bovina to Vicksburg Wagon Road. • Mr. and Mrs. Terrel Price are the parents of a daughter, Kathryn Ashley, born Dec. 26.

40 years ago: 1982

Services are held for Alvin B. Bradford. • Toni Lanford reviews William D. Campbell’s “The Glad River” at a meeting of the Vicksburg Book Club.

30 years ago: 1992

District 5 Supervisor Richard George is named president of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. • Don Smith joins the race for alderman of the North Ward for the City of Vicksburg. • C.W. Harper dies.

20 years ago: 2002

Donna G. Lindley is named a vice president and investment consultant at Britton & Koontz’s South Frontage Road location. • Bobbie Shumpert is named manager of Walmart’s SuperCenter in Vicksburg. • Employees of Cooper Lighting are recognized for five million safe-work hours.

10 years ago: 2012

The 150th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickasaw Bayou will be commemorated with a two-part program — a lecture on the battle at the Vicksburg National Military Park and a tour of the battleground. • The third eminent domain lawsuit filed this year dealing with the proposed extension of South Frontage Road neared an end with an act of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, bringing the project a step closer to reality.