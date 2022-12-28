Warren County Land Records Dec. 19 to Dec. 26 Published 5:24 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Dec. 19 to Dec. 26.

Warranty Deeds

*William Jefferson Armstrong and Alyson A. Doles to Edith Ann Johnson Armstrong, Lot 319, Openwood Plantation No. 8-C.

*Miles D. Ashley and Blair Ashley to Jeremy C. Roach and Alexandra G. Roach, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*William L. Polk III and James Doyle Goodman to Calvin N. Ashley Sr., Lot 15, Chotard Lake Estates.

*Blue Lake Plantation Inc. to Blue Lake Plantation Properties, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*The Chambers Street Co. LLC to Nathan A. Caruso and Jennifer A. D. Caruso, Block 20, Lot 7, Wharf and Land Resurvey.

*Jane McKinney Freeman to Logan M. Leist, Lot 42, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

*Andrew N. Oakes and Carrie Walker to Nathan Irby, Part of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Jason Williams to Shawntrice Rochelle Jordan, Parcel 3, Frontier Subdivision.

Deeds of Trust

*Pamela McCullum and Jeremy McCullum to BankPlus, Part of South ½ of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*N to N Homes LLC to Delta Bank, Part of Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Kimble D. Slaton and Susan P. Slaton to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 8, Cherrybark Subdivision Part 2.

*Ollie Hardaway Jr. and Enid Hardaway to RiverHills Bank, Lot 82, Warrenton Heights.

*Nathan Irby to Andrew N. Oakes and Carrie Walker Oakes, Part of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Shawntrice Rochelle Jordan to Trustmark National Bank, Parcel 3, Frontier Subdivision.

Marriage Licenses

*Wendell Ray Sullivan, 49, Mississippi, to Stacy Lynn Vinson, 47, Mississippi.

*Joshua Deangelo Terry, 29, Jackson, Miss., to Raven Danielle Sym Robinson, 29, Jackson, Miss.