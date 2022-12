Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball player Ty Mack had 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting, and added six rebounds in 76-63 loss to Tri-County on Dec. 20.

PCA’s next game is Jan. 3 at 6 p.m., at Delta Streets Academy. It will play at home vs. Deer Creek on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.