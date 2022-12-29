Flaggs appointed to Merit Health River Region Board of Trustees Published 2:36 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

On the recommendation of the nomination committee, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has accepted the appointment as a voting member of the Merit Health River Region Board of Trustees.

This appointment is a three-year term starting on Jan. 1, 2023, and ending on Dec. 31, 2025.

Flaggs said in a Thursday announcement that he is looking forward to working with the hospital’s Board of Trustees and looking forward to the continued commitment to maintaining quality health care in the city of Vicksburg community.

“I am excited to make more impact in the City of Vicksburg in a new and creative way. And I thank this Board and Dr. Terry Treadwell, CEO of Merit Health River Region, for considering me for this appointment. I accept it with honor, and I expect nothing but good things to come from this in the next three years,” Flaggs said.