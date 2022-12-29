Flaggs appointed to Merit Health River Region Board of Trustees

Published 2:36 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

On the recommendation of the nomination committee, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has accepted the appointment as a voting member of the Merit Health River Region Board of Trustees.

This appointment is a three-year term starting on Jan. 1, 2023, and ending on Dec. 31, 2025. 

Flaggs said in a Thursday announcement that he is looking forward to working with the hospital’s Board of Trustees and looking forward to the continued commitment to maintaining quality health care in the city of Vicksburg community.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

“I am excited to make more impact in the City of Vicksburg in a new and creative way. And I thank this Board and Dr. Terry Treadwell, CEO of Merit Health River Region, for considering me for this appointment. I accept it with honor, and I expect nothing but good things to come from this in the next three years,” Flaggs said.

More News

Flu cases declining in Mississippi, COVID-19 making rounds

Walterine Langford remembered as caring professional who served Vicksburg well

New Year, Same Rules: How to stay safe while ringing in 2023

Vicksburg Police Department: Body found near Ameristar Hotel identified, cause of death unknown

Print Article

  • Polls

    Are you concerned about a resurgence of COVID-19 in our area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar