Funeral services for Gladys Marie (Doll) Butler are to be held on Tuesday, January 3rd at 11 a.m. in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Gladys Marie Butler passed away on Saturday, December 24 in the Vicksburg Convalescent Home following a brief illness. She was 82. She was a homemaker and had attended Grove Street M B. Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Barbar Montana Butler; her son, Leon Harris; daughter, Leola Harris; her sisters, Ernestine Younger, Elizabeth Butler and Erma Chamberlin and her brother, David Butler. She is survived by her three sons Robert (Julie) Butler of Vicksburg, Terrell (Nateshia) Butler of Detroit, MI and John Harris of Vicksburg; her three daughters Alma Butler of Vicksburg, Catherine (Carl) Cowman of Yazoo, MS and Patricia Thomas of Arlington, TX; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others including a devoted granddaughter Kizzy Butler and best friend of 54 years Mattie Griffith.