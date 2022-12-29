Gloria Dean Miller James Published 10:58 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

Gloria Dean Miller James, Gran D or D as her grandkids called her, passed away December 24, 2022, at Legacy Nursing Home following a recent illness. She was 75. She was born October 4, 1947, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and later made her home in Tallulah, Louisiana. Dean retired as an accountant in 2015 from ERDC after 35 years, having received her accounting degree while employed there. She completed the CDFM (Certified Defense Financial Manager) certification, a highly cherished and prestigious accomplishment within the Corps of Engineers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Miller (Bubu) and Gena Simmons Miller (Mumu). Dean is survived by her husband of 56 years, William Robert James (Pa Rabbit); one daughter, Sherri Lynn James Causey (Davis) of Mandeville, Louisiana; two grandchildren, Carson Davis Causey of Wentzville, Missouri and Cayley Drew Causey, and many nieces and nephews.

Dean enjoyed cross-stitching and loving on her kitties in her earlier years and later on reading, spending time with her grandkids, and playing cards with family.

Funeral services for Dean will be held at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. on Saturday, December 31, 2022. The visitation for family will be from 9 to 10 a.m., open visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by service at 11 a.m. by her cousin, Reverend John Rogers. Graveside service will follow at City of Vicksburg Cedar Hill Cemetery, 326 Lovers Lane, Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Pallbearers will be Bart Miller, Willie Smith, Jarrett Smith, Zach Smith, Garry James and Dondi Cotton. Memorials may be made to the Vicksburg Warren Humane Society.