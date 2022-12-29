Missy Gators cruise to second win at Tennessee tournament

Published 1:40 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Missy Gators tore through Tennessee for the holidays.

JaNa Colenburg scored a game-high 17 points to lead three players in double figures, and Vicksburg routed tournament host Milan High School 61-20 at the LA Realty Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

Vicksburg won both of its games at the holiday tournament in northwest Tennessee, outscoring Milan and Brighton 127-48. It beat Brighton 66-28 on Wednesday.

Demitrya Elliott scored 16 points for the Missy Gators (14-4) against Milan, and Janiah Caples had 12. Layla Carter finished with four points and five assists.

Colenburg made 11 3-pointers in the tournament. Caples also scored in double figures in both games, after totaling 17 against Brighton.

Rodrianna Hall had eight points in the win over Brighton.

The Missy Gators will return to action on Jan. 3, when they go to Jackson to play Callaway in their MHSAA Region 3-5A opener.

