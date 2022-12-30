Merit Health River Region welcomes new Chief Nursing Officer Published 9:06 am Friday, December 30, 2022

Laurie Morrow Neely, MSN, APRN, NP-C will be the new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) at Merit Health River Region, the hospital announced this week.

Neely will begin in this role on Jan. 2 and comes to the area from Palm Beach, Fla., where she serves as the CNO of HCA Florida JFK North Hospital. She has more than 20 years of experience in nursing and brings proven leadership in hospital and nursing operations, Merit Health River Region said in a statement.

Her recent accomplishments at HCA Florida JFK North Hospital include reducing nursing turnover by 15 percent, recruiting 75 new nurses to the hospital and implementing the DAISY award to recognize nursing colleagues. She has also spearheaded efforts in meeting or exceeding quality metrics.

Neely is a native Mississippian from the Jackson area. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi, and her Master of Science in Nursing from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla. She also holds a Post-Master’s Certification as an Adult-Gerontology Registered Nurse Practitioner.

“We are thrilled to have Laurie on our team and know she will be a great asset to our hospital and community,” a statement from Merit Health River Region read.