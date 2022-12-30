Old Post Files Dec. 30, 1922-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post's print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades.

100 years ago: 1922

Dan Luckett and Lucille Davis will marry Jan. 1. • Mrs. B.C. Ewell resigns as secretary of the Chamber of Commerce. • Mrs. Augusta Lengsfield dies. • G.S. Stovall is new registrar of vital statistics for Warren County.

90 years ago: 1932

Michael Donovan and Lillian Bryant are married. • The Vicksburg Evening Post prints the news of the death of former President Calvin Coolidge. • Mary Lee Barton of Dallas is here visiting friends. • S.O. Pitts, former resident, is here from Memphis.

80 years ago: 1942

Mr. and Mrs. Joe Neilly and daughter leave to make their home in Louisiana. • Joseph J. Ring announces as a candidate for sheriff of Warren County. • R.E. Selby is ill with a severe cold. • Ensign Floyd Wilsford is here visiting his parents.

70 years ago: 1952

Claudette Colbert stars in “Cleopatra” at the Saenger Theater. • Mrs. C.L. Crosby returns from a visit in Oklahoma City.

60 years ago: 1962

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hinson announce the birth of a daughter, Vickie Lynn, on Jan. 1. • William Powell, Tallulah resident, is a patient at Mercy Hospital. • Services are held for Guy P. Sharpe. • Edward Lehan Rand dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Saucier III announce the birth of a son, Sidney, on Dec. 13.

50 years ago: 1972

The Citizen School Choral Group participates in the entertainment at the first Mississippi Private School Association all-star football game. • Mr. and Mrs. James Thompson Jr. announce the birth of a son, James Oliver III, on Jan. 3.

40 years ago: 1982

Ticket sales are under way for the seventh annual Children’s Film Festival sponsored by the Vicksburg Police Benefit Association. • Mr. and Mrs. Gary L. Hester announce the birth of a daughter, Angelia Joy, on Dec. 23.

30 years ago: 1992

Sen. Grey Ferris, D-Vicksburg, is appointed vice chairman of the Senate Education Committee by Lt. Gov. Eddie Briggs. • Samuel L. Smith, Port Gibson resident, dies.

20 years ago: 2002

Judges Frank Vollor and Isadore Patrick of the Ninth Circuit Court and Judge Johnny Price of the Warren County and Youth Court are sworn in for new terms. • Emily Jones Duke dies. • The manager of Green Acres Memorial Park reports wild pigs are roaming the property.

10 years ago: 2012

Vicksburg National Military Park employee Michael Bercume worked to repair a drinking fountain at the visitor center after overnight temperatures dipped to 24 and burst a water line leading to the outside fountain. • The number of officers patrolling the streets of Vicksburg has decreased since fiscal year 2010, but so has overtime pay, despite a 25 percent turnover rate at the department in fiscal 2012.

