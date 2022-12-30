Warren County seeks interim justice court judge Published 11:02 am Friday, December 30, 2022

The Warren County Board of Supervisors will appoint a justice court judge to serve in 2023, following the resignation of Judge Edwin Woods Jr.

Woods represents the county’s northern district and is one of three judges elected to a four-term term in 2019. James Jefferson represents the central district and Jeff Crevitt represents the southern district. Because the next judicial election is in November 2023, a special election is not required to fill the remainder of the term.

Justice court judges hear a variety of cases including misdemeanor offenses, citations from various law enforcement agencies and civil actions less than $2,500. Mississippi statute requires a high school diploma or equivalent as an educational qualification for justice court judges.

“A number of citizens have expressed willingness to serve the remainder of Judge Woods’ term,” said Board President Kelle Barfield. “so the board will take up discussion of the vacancy in January.”

Those interested should email a resume to wcboard@co.warren.ms.us no later than Jan. 6 at noon.