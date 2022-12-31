Game Plan Published 8:00 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. act person for your event.

Spring bowling league

The Fun Lanes Seniors Spring Bowling League will begin play on Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. at Fun Lanes in the Vicksburg Mall. This league is open to bowlers 50 years of age or older and will compete for 16 weeks.

Bowlers will be required to have a 2022-23 U.S. Bowling Congress membership or purchase one on the first day of bowling. The cost of the membership is $23.

For more information contact Jackie Strange at 601-529-3318 or register at Fun Lanes.

Hinds baseball First Pitch banquet

The Hinds Community College baseball program will host its inaugural First Pitch Banquet on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m., at the Muse Center at Hinds’ Rankin Campus in Pearl.

Southern Miss pitching coach Christian Ostrander will serve as the program’s guest speaker. A meet-and-greet is set for 6 p.m. and will include a silent auction.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit sports.hindscc.edu.

Hinds baseball showcase

The Hinds Community College baseball program will hold its 2023 Spring Showcase on Jan. 22 at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond Campus. The showcase is open to players in grades 9-12.

Check-in/registration will begin at 11 a.m. the morning of the showcase, and the event will run from noon until completion. The cost is $100 per player, in cash or check only. Payment will not be accepted until the day of the showcase, but players should download registration and waiver forms at sports.hindscc.edu/sports/baseball to speed up the process.

Players will need to bring their own equipment such as cleats, glove and baseball pants.

For more information, email Hinds assistant coach Josh Clarke at josh.clarke@hindscc.edu.

M-Braves Bookworms program

The Mississippi Braves are offering a free reading incentive program that is open to all teachers and students.

The M-Braves Bookworms program is open to all students in Pre-K through eighth grade. The four-week program offers students two free tickets to any 2023 Mississippi Braves home game and a customized bookmark, when they reach specific goals set by their teachers.

The Mississippi Braves and mascot Diddly are also available to put on a “Reading Pep Rally” assembly for your school or class on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The deadline to sign up is Jan. 31, and distribution of the bookworms starts in mid-February.

To register or for more information, contact Garrett Butler at 601-664-7630 or garrett.butler@msbraves.com.