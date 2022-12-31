Old Post Files Dec. 31, 1922-2022 Published 9:00 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

J.D. Kerr, lumberman, dies. • F. Birdsong of Mayersville is ill at the Sanitarium. • Thelma Shannon returns from college at Columbus.

90 years ago: 1932

Mrs. Cassie Easley dies. • Maj. R.L. Crook is elected commander of the Merry Gibson Camp, United Spanish War Veterans. • John Tillery and Janie Cavallas are married.

80 years ago: 1942

Judge P.C. Canizaro is on the sick list. • Pvt. William Finane is here from Topeka, Kan., visiting relatives. • Mrs. Cora Belle Loomis dies.

70 years ago: 1952

Earl Morris passes away. • Doris Day stars in “April in Paris” at the Saenger Theater. • Dr. Donald Hall is installed as president of the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club. • Mr. and Mrs. Fred Guilbert announce the birth of a daughter on Jan. 5.

60 years ago: 1962

Florian Nelson is recuperating at home following an illness at Mercy Hospital. • Mrs. Charles Schweizer returns from a visit to relatives in Atlanta. • Services are held for Lee Rand. • Services are held for Charles H. Stokes.

50 years ago: 1972

It is reported that the Vicksburg Warren Humane Society placed 92 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens in home during December. • Mr. and Mrs. Preston Griffin announce the birth of a son, Preston Jr., on Dec. 29.

40 years ago: 1982

Frank Donovan Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. F.M. Donovan Sr. and graduate of St. Al, participated in original research that leads to development of the artificial heart implanted in Barney Clark in Utah. • Mr. and Mrs. James E. Blackburn Jr. are the parents of a daughter, Ann Barrett, born Jan. 2.

30 years ago: 1992

Bad weather is blamed for 14 wrecks reported to E-911 in 24 hours. • The Mississippi House unanimously passes a resolution supporting efforts to retain 477 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers jobs in Vicksburg. • Services are set for C.W. “Peter” Gaines.

20 years ago: 2002

A Jackson couple wanted by the FBI for a Ridgeland bank robbery are arrested at the Super 8 Motel on Pemberton Square Boulevard. • Jamar Johnson celebrates his third birthday. • Ralph Boyer dies.

10 years ago: 2012

Tyler Jones, lead singer for Tonight Forever, sings with the crowd at a New Year’s Eve party called Festival of Lights at the City Pavilion. • The Fleming family’s love of Mississippi State University and its Bulldogs is three generations deep, as evidenced by their trip to see the team take on Northwestern in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.