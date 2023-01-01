FRAZIER: Resolutions and the Daily Do-Over Published 4:00 am Sunday, January 1, 2023

This week, I reached out to many in our community asking for them to share their New Year’s resolutions.

From those who replied, I found each one’s goals and aspirations thought-provoking and inspiring — many of which I would like to try and incorporate into my own life.

There was a time when I would make a list of goals to strive for in the coming year, but cutting out sugar or laying off Diet Coke didn’t even last through Jan. 1.

I finally came to the conclusion that making restrictive dietary goals was totally unattainable, at least when it came to sweets and sodas. It was then I decided to think bigger, and my aims became more altruistic. But sad to say I still had trouble holding on to a year-long commitment.

Ultimately, I came to the decision that I should forgo making hard and fast resolutions. Truth be told, I was tired of feeling like a failure, so I began to think in smaller time increments, like focusing more on daily improvements.

Whether that meant rising a little earlier to have some morning quiet time, making the bed or saying no to a third or fourth brownie. These types of “resolutions of sorts” seemed to be more attainable for me.

Also, I concluded that just making a promise to improve didn’t always have to happen on Jan. 1.

In a column I wrote in 2016, I referenced the movie “City Slickers,” in which Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern and Bruno Kirby’s characters, who were all experiencing some type of life crisis, made a trip out west to a ranch to get away from their dilemmas.

However, it turned out these three men got more than they had expected when Crystal had an epiphany.

As the men were riding along on their horses, and discussing all their mishaps, Crystal turned to his friends and posed the question. “What if life could be like it was when we were younger and playing ball? If we got a bad hit, all we had to do was yell out, ‘Do over?’”

What a rousing and motivating concept: a do-over.

That means I could get a second, third, fourth or however many times it takes chance to make improvements or adjustments every day of my life’s journey. This is something I could commit to.

For some, New Year’s resolutions work. They can set the tone for a year-long agenda. But for me, I have to err on the side of a daily do-over, where each day offers a new beginning.