Outlook: Vicksburg residents share New Year’s Resolutions for 2023 Published 4:00 am Sunday, January 1, 2023

It was the ancient Babylonians who, more than 4,000 years ago, began setting goals or making resolutions for the new year.

This practice of promising or making resolutions was also seen in ancient Rome after Julius Caesar moved the new year to Jan. 1. January, named for Janus, the two-faced god, had special significance for Romans. Symbolically, Janus looked back into the previous year and ahead into the future and Romans would offer sacrifices to Janus while also making promises of good behavior for the coming year.

For the early Christians, the first day of the new year became the traditional occasion for thinking about one’s past mistakes and resolving to do better in the coming year. John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, in 1740 created the Covenant Renewal Service, also known as Watch Night services, which are still held in many African American congregations in Vicksburg.

While resolutions and promises were initially religious in nature, today’s New Year’s resolutions focus more on self-improvement and not gods.

Many in the community have shared their resolutions — all of which give pause and thought to individual and to collective aspirations for 2023.

New Year’s Resolutions:

Ed Herring, Warren County District 1 Supervisor

Personally, I have committed to live every day like it is my last. A recent health hurdle gently reminded me that tomorrow is not always a given. Faith, family and friends are the pillars that should get our daily attention as we show our thanks for their blessings. Professionally, I intend to stay open-minded and continue collaborating for best ideas and practices. Not losing sight of the short gains but trying to stay aware and create positive, long term and lasting changes.

Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.

I personally don’t make resolutions, but what I do instead is reaffirm my faith and focus on my purpose for living.

Jordan Amborn, USACE Employee

I have two resolutions: One, to meal plan and grocery shop on the weekends so that my weeknights are less stressful, and I can make sure my family is eating healthier meals, and two, to spend more quality time with my family. During COVID, our schedules were so much lighter, and we could spend time together often. Now that life has gone back to normal, our schedules are full, and finding time to spend together can be a challenge. I want to be more intentional about planning time to spend with my husband and children.

Ward 1 Alderman Michael Mayfield

I stopped doing resolutions many years ago, mainly because they are short-lived. I do pray that the citizens of this community have a healthy, happy and prosperous 2023, and may God bless and keep all.

Lesley Silver, owner of the Attic Gallery

A resolution: A time to thinkm and then act. A time for me to open my eyes and notice what is around me. To stop taking so many things for granted and just be aware.

Warren County Board of Supervisors President Kelle Barfield

I am resolving to find at least one new place or experience to explore monthly. As wonderful as our daily routines might be, I find it exciting to create new memories by trying new things. Even the experiences I don’t enjoy enough to want to do again make for interesting entries in my journal.

Daniel Boone, owner of Highway 61 Coffeehouse and film programmer for the Strand Theatre

I am proud of our efforts to bring films from around the world as well as other arts programs to the Strand Theatre in downtown Vicksburg. It’s our goal to delight, surprise and even confuse our audiences by bringing both fondly remembered films and new ones they may have heard about through the media. I know a New Year’s Resolution should be aspirational, so I guess mine needs to be to work harder and dig deeper to find those films that the audience doesn’t even suspect exist but will find to be unforgettable (in a good way) if they will only take the risk to sit in the dark with us for a couple of hours.

Phillip Doiron, executive director of the Vicksburg YMCA

My New Year’s resolution is to learn to juggle four balls.

Shawn Jackson, Warren County District 3 Supervisor

Make up for lost time COVID stole from us and LOVE ON, enjoy and create great memories with as many in our community as possible. Life is too precious. I believe 2023 will be a magical year for Warren County.

Anna Guizerix, Vicksburg Post Managing Editor

My resolutions are to devote more time to creative writing and maintain household organization systems.

Dr. Dan Edney, Mississippi State Health Officer and local physician

I am resolved to do everything I can through the Mississippi State Department of Health to improve access to care for all Mississippians to get us off the bottom. I am resolved to do whatever we can do within our own resources to move Mississippi off the bottom of every health care outcome indicator there is.

Ayesha Davis, longtime employee at the YMCA

Grow closer to God; Be healthy; Work in my yard and make more money on my job.

Reagan Pope, Marketing Representative for The Vicksburg Post

I’d like to look into a complete evaluation of each area of my life and how I can begin to implement small adjustments (5-10 minutes in the morning of gratitude, 15-20 minutes of walking in the evening, etc.) to totally change my life in the coming months.

John Surratt, Vicksburg Post Reporter

I only make one resolution and it’s the same each year: To do better, improve and continue learning.

Mindy Giambrone, active adult director at the Vicksburg YMCA

My New Year’s resolution is to take chances, count my blessings, enjoy changes, tackle challenges and take advantage of any opportunity to spread happiness every day of this new year. “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” -Ralph Waldo Emerson

Larry Walker, city of Vicksburg videographer, and owner of Skywalker Photography and Picture This Photography & Selfie Studio

Start up a film production studio in Vicksburg.

Robyn Lea, local State Farm agent

I’m choosing joy for the next 365 days. I know not what next year brings. I know not what trials, heartaches, or losses will come my way. But, each day, through each circumstance, I will find my joy. It may be small on some days; it may be brief on others, but I will be looking for it and am assured I will find it wrapped up somewhere inside each of those 365 days.

Jim Stirgus Jr., Vicksburg Warren School District 3 Trustee

Start back playing my trumpet and French horn; Learn how to play chess; Prioritize getting an annual health screening; Exercise my brain and read, read, read.

Don Brown, deputy executive director of Warren-Yazoo Mental Health

I have to admit that I’m not a huge resolution fan, but I do have some desires for myself that I consider resolutions for 2023. My number one desire is to not over-commit myself this year. My resolution is to be devoted. That is the one word on the front of my car. The tag says DEVOTED; Be DEVOTED to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ; Be DEVOTED to my wife and family and Be DEVOTED to my work (my ministry) and let it glorify God.

Dr. Carlos LaTorre

My resolutions are simple — to spend more time with family and friends; try to live a healthier lifestyle and volunteer in activities that promote Vicksburg and Mississippi.

The Rev. Kevin Bradley, minister at Crawford Street United Methodist Church

Entering into 2023, my resolution is to begin each day slowly and intentionally: taking meaningful time to begin each and every day prayerfully and thankfully by living into the words of the psalmist: “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it,” (Psalm 118:24)

Pablo Diaz, president and CEO of the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership

My 2023 resolutions are all about renewal. In my estimation, 2023 will be a year of renewal and re-invention both personally and professionally. After what we have been through collectively over the past few years (COVID, etc.), I think we must embrace the opportunity to draw new brave ideas onto the white canvas offered by the new year and reshape the future by turning those ideas into realities. I plan to do the intently.

Shandale Goodman, account manager and bookkeeper, The Vicksburg Post

My resolutions are to discover an unhidden talent; face my fear of flying; be more mindful; make time for self-care and try yoga.

Dr. Jeffery Holland, Warren County District 4 Supervisor

My New Year’s resolution is to make a difference.

Christi Kilroy, communications director and media specialist for Vicksburg Warren School District

My commitment for 2023 is to send a handwritten note or letter once a week.

Donna and Paul Ingram, Donna, President of Donna M. Ingram CPS, PC in Vicksburg and serves on the Warren County Port Commission – Paul, owner of Paul Ingram, Architect, P.A.

We don’t really do specific resolutions, since they are rarely kept. Our general motto that we agree to continue each year is “just keep moving.” We are firm believers that exercise, adventure and activities will keep us young.

The Rev. Sam Godfrey, rector of Christ Episcopal Church

More prayer time, more reading, more time at the YMCA – and these lead you to all kinds of things – spirit, mind and body, serving God.