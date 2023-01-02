Photo Gallery: Mississippi State vs. Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl Published 8:31 pm Monday, January 2, 2023

Mississippi State finished its season with a 19-10 victory over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday.

It was the Bulldogs’ first game since head coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, and tributes were all around Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Bulldogs had a pirate flag instead of the school logo on their helmets, and the decorative pirate ship in Raymond James Stadium had a picture of him attached to it. Leach’s nickname was “The Pirate.”

Among the other tributes were a pirate logo as part of the “I” painted between the 20 and 30 on one segment of the field. The Mississippi State band spelled out “LEACH” before a moment of silence was held prior to the game.

Here is a selection of photos from the game from Vicksburg Post photo correspondent Walter Frazier.