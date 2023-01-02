Photo Gallery: Mississippi State vs. Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl
Published 8:31 pm Monday, January 2, 2023
A picture of former Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach sits on the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa during the ReliaQuest Bowl Monday. Leach died in December, and Monday's bowl game between Mississippi State and Illinois featured a number of tributes to him. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
A Mississippi State staffer wears a shirt bearing the signature of head coach Mike Leach during the ReliaQuest Bowl Monday in Tampa, Florida. Leach died in December at the age of 61, and the shirt was one of several ways Mississippi State's football program honored its fallen leader. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Mississippi State's Bully mascots wear pirate costumes during the ReliaQuest Bowl Monday in Tampa, Florida. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks for a receiver during the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. Rogers was 29-of-44 passing for 261 yards and one touchdown to lead the Bulldogs to a 19-10 victory. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Illinois running back Reggie Love III (23) is chased by Mississippi State defensive end Randy Charlton (5) during the ReliaQuest Bowl Monday in Tampa, Florida. Mississippi State won, 19-10. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) tries to get to the edge against Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) during the ReliaQuest Bowl Monday in Tampa, Florida. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Mississippi State wide receiver Justin Robinson (18) celebrates with offensive lineman Cole Smith (57) after scoring a touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday. Robinson caught seven passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, and was selected as the game's MVP as Mississippi State beat Illinois 19-10. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg native Jay Hopson, a member of Mississippi State's football staff, stands on the sideline during the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois Monday in Tampa, Florida. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Mississippi State football head coach Zach Arnett applauds during the trophy presentation following the Bulldogs' 19-10 victory over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday. during the ReliaQuest Bowl Monday in Tampa, Florida. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Mississippi State wide receiver Justin Robinson (18) receives the ReliaQuest Bowl MVP award after the Bulldogs defeated Illinois 19-10 on Monday. Robinson caught seven passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Mississippi State's marching band performs before the start of the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois Monday in Tampa, Florida. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Mississippi State football fans cheer on their team during the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois Monday in Tampa, Florida. Mississippi State won, 19-10. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Mississippi State running back Simeon Price (22) takes a handoff from quarterback Will Rogers during the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Monday. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) is upended by Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) during the ReliaQuest Bowl Monday in Tampa, Florida. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Mississippi State football players celebrate after their 19-10 victory over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Mississippi State wide receiver Justin Robinson (18) holds up the trophy after the Bulldogs defeated Illinois 19-10 in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday. Robinson caught seven passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, and was selected as the game's MVP. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Mississippi State finished its season with a 19-10 victory over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday.
It was the Bulldogs’ first game since head coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, and tributes were all around Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Bulldogs had a pirate flag instead of the school logo on their helmets, and the decorative pirate ship in Raymond James Stadium had a picture of him attached to it. Leach’s nickname was “The Pirate.”
Among the other tributes were a pirate logo as part of the “I” painted between the 20 and 30 on one segment of the field. The Mississippi State band spelled out “LEACH” before a moment of silence was held prior to the game.
Here is a selection of photos from the game from Vicksburg Post photo correspondent Walter Frazier.
