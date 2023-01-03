Line of thunderstorms moving through Vicksburg Tuesday morning Published 9:11 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023

A line of storms is expected to move through the Vicksburg area in the next few minutes, National Weather Service forecaster Nicholas Price said.

“The threats are going to be severe thunderstorms possible, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail up to golf ball size and tornadoes could be possible with some of these storms,” Price said.

The threat of storms should last until about noon, he said. Warren County is under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m.

It is not necessary to take shelter at this time, but Price said, if there are any warnings issued then it would be necessary to take shelter.

Also, Price said to be alert for any possible flooding, since there is a risk for the Vicksburg area.

Residents are advised to have more than one method of receiving weather alerts, such as a weather radio, television, cell phone or computer.