Line of thunderstorms moving through Vicksburg Tuesday morning
Published 9:11 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023
- NWS Graphic
A line of storms is expected to move through the Vicksburg area in the next few minutes, National Weather Service forecaster Nicholas Price said.
“The threats are going to be severe thunderstorms possible, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail up to golf ball size and tornadoes could be possible with some of these storms,” Price said.
The threat of storms should last until about noon, he said. Warren County is under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m.
It is not necessary to take shelter at this time, but Price said, if there are any warnings issued then it would be necessary to take shelter.
Also, Price said to be alert for any possible flooding, since there is a risk for the Vicksburg area.
Residents are advised to have more than one method of receiving weather alerts, such as a weather radio, television, cell phone or computer.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
