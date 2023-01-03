New Year’s shooting suspect in custody

Published 5:03 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

Marquez Tucker

Vicksburg Police have made an arrest in a shooting on New Year’s Day.

Officers were dispatched to an address in the 1800 block of MacArthur Drive for a shooting on Sunday at 12:03 a.m. The victim reported that his girlfriend’s brother had shot him in his right hand and then shot at his 2000 Honda Accord as he was attempting to leave the residence.

Marquez Tucker, 24, was arrested at the scene on a charge of aggravated assault. He is being held without bond until his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

Vicksburg Police investigating New Year’s Eve shooting

Vicksburg Police: Arrests made for embezzlement, felony shoplifting; uttering forgery reported

Vicksburg Police: Christmas Day Kidnapping defendant appears in court

Sheriff’s Office following leads in string of auto burglaries

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you enjoy unseasonably warm weather?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar